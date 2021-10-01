Hxro Market Capitalization Hits $150.73 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Hxro has a market capitalization of $150.73 million and $478,836.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,694,231 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

