Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $77.10

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.10, but opened at $79.44. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 9,002 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

