Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock worth $6,414,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYLN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. 101,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

