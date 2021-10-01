IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 4.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 108,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,046,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

