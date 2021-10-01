ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $314.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.30 million and the lowest is $313.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $234.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

