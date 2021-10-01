iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Up 253.8% in September

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

iliad stock remained flat at $$202.00 during midday trading on Friday. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILIAF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iliad has an average rating of “Buy”.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

