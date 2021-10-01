IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.