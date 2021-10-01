Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $339.64. 99,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,244. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.