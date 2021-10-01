Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,885 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,921. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.50 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.