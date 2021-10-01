Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.90. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,330. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

