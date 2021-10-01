Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.