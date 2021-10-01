Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $245.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.18. 202,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,031. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

