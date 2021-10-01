Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 340,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

