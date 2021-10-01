Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.29

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

