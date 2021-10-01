Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.86. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 14,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.12.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

