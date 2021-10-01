Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,430,007.05 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $73.83 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

