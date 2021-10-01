Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys 2,437 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,860.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shaul Kuba purchased 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $145,948.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba acquired 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11.

CMCT stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

