Insider Buying: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Acquires £19,758 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 17,800 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,758 ($25,813.95).
LON DXRX opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £92.90 million and a PE ratio of -78.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.11. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($1.99).
Diaceutics Company Profile
