Insider Buying: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Acquires £19,758 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 17,800 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,758 ($25,813.95).

LON DXRX opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £92.90 million and a PE ratio of -78.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.11. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($1.99).

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

