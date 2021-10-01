Insider Buying: Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).
Shares of LON:MODE opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.69. The firm has a market cap of £36.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.12).
About Mode Global
