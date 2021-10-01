Insider Buying: Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Shares of LON:MODE opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.69. The firm has a market cap of £36.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

About Mode Global

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

