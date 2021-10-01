Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NHI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.02. 266,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
