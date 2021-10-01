Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $132,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN UAVS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.