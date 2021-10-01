Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $132,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 157,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

