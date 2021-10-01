Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

APP stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.