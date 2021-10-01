Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells $535,000.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $50.64 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

