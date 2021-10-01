Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NET opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.33 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

