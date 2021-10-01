Insider Selling: GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at C$333,000.

Christopher Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of GoviEx Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$26,500.00.

GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$185.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

