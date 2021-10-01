Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells 558 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Arthur L. Soucy sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $12,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

