Insider Selling: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Insider Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Lemar Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

