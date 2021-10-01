Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Shares of PRCH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

