Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $814,200.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

Shares of PSMT opened at $77.55 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

