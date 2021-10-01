Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 88,882 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.
NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 601,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,742. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Progyny by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
