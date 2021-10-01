Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 88,882 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 601,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,742. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Progyny by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

