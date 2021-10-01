Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 40,076 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

RVLV stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

