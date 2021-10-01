Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.