Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 91,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,668. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

