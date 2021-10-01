Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 146,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,789. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

