Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 961,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 279,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter.

VVR remained flat at $$4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

