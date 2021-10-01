Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPPLF shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

IPPLF stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

