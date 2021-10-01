Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICPT. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Shares of ICPT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

