International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,476. International Paper has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

