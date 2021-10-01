Internxt (INXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Internxt coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003533 BTC on exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $1.05 million and $104,259.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internxt has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

