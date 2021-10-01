Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.72% of Intersect ENT worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after acquiring an additional 705,910 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 265,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $356,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Intersect ENT by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 552.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.20 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $906.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

