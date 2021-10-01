Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,949,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 11.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $279,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,597,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,044. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

