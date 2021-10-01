Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

