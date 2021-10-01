Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,868% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of -0.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

