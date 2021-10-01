Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IONKF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. Ionic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Separately, Clarus Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

