IoT Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $905,585.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056271 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.