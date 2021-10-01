IoTeX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.79 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $603.65 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00332720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00200755 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

