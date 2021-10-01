IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 19.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.39 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

