Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 73,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

