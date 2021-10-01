IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.59 on Thursday. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

