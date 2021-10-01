Isabella Bank Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.